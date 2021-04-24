Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million.

BWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWB traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $15.97. 32,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,697. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $449.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

