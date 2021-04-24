Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Trading Down 14.3%

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM)’s stock price was down 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 3,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Mountain Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

