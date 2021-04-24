Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Dudley & Shanley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 593,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 6.5% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 878,388 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 776,505 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,716,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,429,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

