British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $465.25

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 465.25 ($6.08) and traded as high as GBX 512.60 ($6.70). British Land shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.66), with a volume of 1,621,454 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 443.73 ($5.80).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 511.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 465.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26.

In related news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £25,231.78 ($32,965.48).

British Land Company Profile (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

