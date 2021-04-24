Brokerages Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE AMN traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 257,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

