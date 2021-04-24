Brokerages Anticipate Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce sales of $244.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.39 million to $245.00 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $209.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $975.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $973.60 million to $978.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.93. 929,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,030. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,153.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,672.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,031 shares of company stock valued at $981,431 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

