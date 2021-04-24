Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.28. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

IBEX stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $455.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IBEX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.