Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Post $0.48 EPS

Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. UDR reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,174. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.32, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after buying an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $104,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

