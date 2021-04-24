Brokerages Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Appian posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Appian by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,122,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,899,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APPN stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.33. Appian has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -235.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

