Brokerages Expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Post $6.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.56 and the lowest is $6.20. Broadcom posted earnings of $5.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $26.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.34 to $27.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $29.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,502,617 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $466.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $468.33 and its 200 day moving average is $433.08. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

