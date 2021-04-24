Brokerages Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.04). Cameco reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,321,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,322. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,641,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

