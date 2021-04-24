Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post $207.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.91 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $168.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $965.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.33 million to $980.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,441,200. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Construction Partners by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 53.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Construction Partners has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

