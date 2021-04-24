Brokerages Expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 665,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,385,475 shares of company stock worth $58,881,833 in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

