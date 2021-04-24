Brokerages Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,270,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after buying an additional 1,946,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 642,216 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 328,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.43. 2,071,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

