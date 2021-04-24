Brokerages Expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,935.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,025.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,161 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

