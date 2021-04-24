Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,069,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,238,993 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after buying an additional 108,577 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCFC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,961. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

