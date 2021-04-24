Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 198,075 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

SPNS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. 81,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

