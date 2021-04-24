Brokerages Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the highest is $4.09 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $15.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.91.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $313.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $316.29. The company has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.