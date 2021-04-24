Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target at $63.33

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.53. The stock had a trading volume of 188,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,003. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.