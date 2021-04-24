Brokerages Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Target Price at $65.14

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of CVLT traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 341,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,253. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $72.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,245 shares of company stock worth $1,482,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

