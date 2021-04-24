Brokerages Set ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Target Price at $24.25

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

NASDAQ WISH opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $105,591,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,373,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,591,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.