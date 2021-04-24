Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT at $19.21

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRLBF. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

