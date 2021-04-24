Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Target Price at C$1.21

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.21.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESI opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$177.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.12. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.