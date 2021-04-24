Brokerages Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) PT at $16.47

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,273,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,849,000 after buying an additional 103,467 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.78. 15,782,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,782,461. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

