Brokerages Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Target Price at $124.30

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.30.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.20. 3,801,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.98. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $131.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

