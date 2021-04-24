Brokerages Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Target Price at $62.00

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXGPY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Grupo Santander cut shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPY remained flat at $$53.74 during midday trading on Friday. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363. NEXT has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $58.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.