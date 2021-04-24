Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Target Price at $23.67

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,431,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Radian Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDN stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,468. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.