Brokerages Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT at $37.65

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 769.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

