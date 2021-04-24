Brokers Issue Forecasts for Edison International’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edison International in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

