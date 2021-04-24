Brokers Issue Forecasts for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

EOG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

