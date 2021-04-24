Brokers Issue Forecasts for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $7.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on LH. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

NYSE:LH opened at $263.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.62 and a 200 day moving average of $221.85. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $153.72 and a 1-year high of $266.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

