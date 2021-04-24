Brokers Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

NFLX opened at $505.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $527.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.05. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.