Brokers Offer Predictions for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

BMRN stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after acquiring an additional 472,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after acquiring an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,034. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

