Brokers Offer Predictions for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victory Capital in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $28.75 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Victory Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

