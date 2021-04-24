Brokers Set Expectations for Gentex Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Gentex by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 715,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

