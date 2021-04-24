Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of BMTC opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $880.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

