Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMTC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

