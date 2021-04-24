(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 165 ($2.16).

BTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

(BTA.L) Company Profile

