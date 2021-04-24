BTIG Research Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $202.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.44.

Shares of ZG opened at $138.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.15. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

