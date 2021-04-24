Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.28 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

BFST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

