CACHE Gold Trading Down 1.2% This Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for $57.04 or 0.00112260 BTC on popular exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $175,823.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00063860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00091587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.04 or 0.00647639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.05 or 0.08089610 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 57,794 coins and its circulating supply is 48,806 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

