CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-18.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.000-6.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion.

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.22.

CACI stock opened at $254.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.57. CACI International has a 12-month low of $190.16 and a 12-month high of $266.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

