Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 737,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after buying an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,732,000 after acquiring an additional 390,389 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $106.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

