Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.47.
Several research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.
In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $106.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.15.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
