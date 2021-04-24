Callahan Advisors LLC Has $7.63 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

