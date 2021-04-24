Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Tesla stock opened at $729.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.