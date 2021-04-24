Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.82 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.32. The company has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

