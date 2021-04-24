Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,037 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,669,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.66, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

