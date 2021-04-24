Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 89.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $172.66 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

