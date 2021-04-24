Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $102.84. 2,207,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

