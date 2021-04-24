Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 4,589 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.00. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $223.71.

